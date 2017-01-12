Inside The Community: Anti-Bullying Candlelight Vigil

Thursday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” with Wally Paynter and the Tri-State Alliance.

Paynter helped to organize a candlelight vigil in light of a tragic suicide committed outside Central last week in Evansville.

Paynter says bullying is a huge problem at EVSC and other districts and needs to be addressed. He is holding this vigil to shed some light on the subject and hopefully help to prevent more tragedies in the future.

The vigil is tonight from 5:00-5:45 p.m. outside the EVSC Headquarters on Walnut Street in Evansville.

It is open to the public.

To watch the interview with Paynter, click the video box below.

