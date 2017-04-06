Inside the Community: Annual Passport to Adventure

44News | Evansville, IN

April 6th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Youth First visited 44News This Morning to talk about an upcoming fundraiser. Youth First puts social workers inside schools to help students with issues ranging from anxiety to bullying and more.

There are many items available for auction at the Annual Passport To Adventure including designer purses, the Don Mattingly Batting Lesson and the Hamilton Experience on Broadway.

The event is Thursday April 13th at the Doubletree Hotel in Evansville beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The organization is hoping to raise more than $200,000. To watch the interview and see some of the items, click the video box below.

