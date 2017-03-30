Inside the Community: Annual BBQ Days

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went Inside the Community this morning for the Annual BBQ Days in Historic Newburgh.

She was joined by Brenda Bender.

The event is popular and unique in the community. They first set up two barrels to burn wood scraps. Once the wood has burned down to hot coals, the coals are transferred to the grills. It is an amazing process where chicken is flipped from one grill to the next as it cooks. Then, a basket of grilled chicken is dipped into a vat of boiling sauce for 20 minutes. Volunteers start help carry the wood, stoke the fires, and wrap the chicken.

The event starts Saturday at 6:00 am at 261 and Lloyd Expressway in Newburgh. It also runs on Sunday.

