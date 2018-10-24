Inside The Community: 45th Annual Crop Hunger Walk

You can help end hunger locally and around the world this weekend.

The 45th annual crop hunger walk is this Saturday morning starting at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Evansville.

So Evansville Area Crop Walk Chair, Rev. Michael Erwin joined us in studio to give us all the details.

The 45th annual Evansville Area Crop Hunger Walk will take place October 27th at 9:00AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3010 east Chandler Avenue. This year’s walk will begin at the church, make a two mile trek up Dexter and then down Vann avenue, to conclude at Vann park, just north of Christ the King.

Registration is at 9:00AM in the church cafeteria. The walk begins at 10:00AM. A costume contest will be held during the walk for both children and adults. Children and adults are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and take part in a costume contest.

Click here if you are interested in registering or donating.

