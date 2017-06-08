Inside the Community: 44News Morning Brief

Attorney Bruse Loyd joins 44News This Morning for 44News Morning Brief. With summer almost here, the travel season is upon us. And Loyd has five legal travel tips before you hit the road or the skies.

He says to make sure to have beneficiary designations, create a will, name guardians for your children, get health care documents in place and get a durable general power of attorney in place.

A durable general power of attorney is an important document to have established well before you travel. This allows another individual to make financial and other decisions on your behalf if you become unable to.

Loyd also shares his intake on a big suicide case happening now in Massachusetts. This is where Michelle Carter is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself.

