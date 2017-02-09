Inside the Community: 4 C’s Assists Parents and Kids

4 C’s of Southern Indiana works hard to help children in the community. The organization is a nonprofit serving as the official child care resource and referral agency for Southwestern Indiana.

On Thursday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder talked with a father about how 4 C’s helped him and his child with daycare.

There have been so many success stories out there with 4 C’s which offers several free programs.

On their website, 4 C’s had a quote from Jaimee DeVous a parent saying “4C has played such a vital role in my family’s life, from calming my fears about a possible speech delay, to being right by my side when I made the call to refer my daughter for services. The staff has not only helped me to be a better parent, but they have also given me access to every resource I need to enable my daughter to interact with her peers, receive the extra help that she needs, and reach her highest potential.”

