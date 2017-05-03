Home Indiana INRF Offering Grants for Fields Trips to State Parks and Lakes May 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Natural Resource Foundation is offering grants for educators interested in taking students on field trips to state parks or lakes for the 2017-2018 school year.

This Discovering the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program is for public, private, parochial or home-school educators.

These field trip grant programs are designed to engage students to learn about Indiana’s fish, forest, wildlife, natural habitats and conservation.

The program is also designed to teach students about the importance of preserving and protecting the state’s natural resources.

Since the grant program’s inception in 2013, 86 grants have been awarded, providing the opportunity for more than 5,600 students to visit state parks for a cheaper cost to the schools and students.

The Hoosier state has 24 state parks and eight state-managed lakes eligible for the grant funding.

Applications will be accepted through June 30th to request a grant. Applicants will be notified by August 1st regarding potential grant awards. The maximum grant award is $250 per application.

To apply for a grant, visit INRF Grant.

