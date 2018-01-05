Home Indiana Input Sought for Future Plans at the Newburgh Museum January 5th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

The Newburgh Museum wants to hear from the public about plans for the future. The museum will host a reception and informal round table discussion on Saturday, January 6th.

Organizers say they want to hear input and ideas for the long-term master plan.

The meeting will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Preservation Hall at 200 State Street.

Take a look at the permanent exhibits on Newburgh’s long history and the Holiday exhibit “A Caroling We Will Go”, which will be open during the reception and round table discussion.

You can call the museum at 812-853-5045 for more information.

