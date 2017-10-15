Input Needed for New Kids Kingdom

Amidst the announcement of a new Kids Kingdom to be built, input is needed on several aspects of the new playground. Right now people are encouraged to share their ideas for the playground by completing a community survey for playground design.

You can find the survey on the City of Evansville website. The deadline to submit those surveys is October 17TH at 5PM.

The ideas submitted will be incorporated into a conceptual drawing of the new play structure that will be presented to the public on Thursday, October 19TH at 5:30PM at Vectren.

That meeting will be open to the public.

Comments

comments