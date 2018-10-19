Home Indiana Innovators Showcase Their Ideas at BIZCOM Semi Finals October 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Innovators are trying to sell their business ideas at the University of Southern Indiana. The USI Performance Center was host to BIZCOM Friday.

It’s the Eagle Innovation Business Model Competition semi-final expo. BIZCOM gives students and their teams a chance to present their business ideas and products. Whoever attends the expo acts as an investor and votes on their favorite model.

Some of the biggest ideas this year include a test strip to detect lice, a mobile daycare service, and several app and program ideas.

BIZCOM isn’t just about student success it opens the doors for others too.

Technology Commercialization Manager Josh McWilliams says, “So we actually solicit ideas from the entire region and we pair those ideas with students. So a team could be composed of just USI students or it could be someone from outside of the university that is seeking funding, and then we bring a USI student to the table to help get that student a unique experience.”

The finalists will advance to the finals to be judged by experts. Finalists could win $32,500 in prize money during the finals.

Finals will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, November 2nd in the USI Griffin Center.

Click here for more information about BIZCOM.

