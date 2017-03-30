Home Indiana Innovative Program Brings Community Crowdfunding to Indiana March 30th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

With the help of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, a funding program in Indianapolis is putting people in charge of where they live.

The program is called “CreatINg Places,” and it allows Indiana residents to improve or create public spaces around the state.



It is being used to revitalize areas around the Monon Trail, but any Indiana resident can get involved.

The Authority’s website allows you to put in a bid if you have an idea for a business or project.

Through the website, the state may give you support through grant money.

Those in charge of the program consider it to be similar to crowdfunding.

The Authority says they will give up to $50,000 in grant money for a project idea they are interested in seeing come to life.

If you have a project you want to start, visit Patronicity.

