An Innocent Band Will Pay Tribute To Billy Joel At Lincoln Amphitheatre

An Innocent Band will pay tribute to Billy Joel at the Lincoln Amphitheatre next month. This event is set for Saturday, September 9th with doors opening at 5 p.m.

A local and regional favorite Brother, Son will open with a performance at 6:30 p.m. An Innocent Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for general admission are $16.95 and VIP tickets are $24.95. VIP ticket holders will also receive a limited edition custom stemless Lincoln Amphitheatre wine glass.

The band will play songs, such as Piano Man, Uptown Girl, We Didn’t Start The Fire, and many more.

For a limited time, a per general admission discount of two dollars is available by using the code “LINCOLN17” online.

To learn more about the band, visit An Innocent Band.

For more information, visit Lincoln Amphitheatre, or call 812-937-2329.

