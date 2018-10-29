Home Indiana Evansville Innkeeper Tax Tweak Could Help Bring Convention Business Back To Evansville October 29th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

When the Evansville Executive Inn shut down in 2009, it had ripple effects. For decades it was the home to numerous meetings and conventions in Southwest Indiana. Tourism experts point to that closure as one of the reasons why Evansville lost its second place standing for conventions in the Hoosier State.

It’s been a long road back to prominence for Evansville. The DoubleTree Convention Hotel certainly helps the cause, but more is being done to draw tourists to Evansville. On Monday, the Evansville Convention & Visitors Bureau Board voted in favor of another change that could help bring people to Evansville.

The plan revolves around the Innkeeper tax. That tax is tacked on to the end of people’s bills when they check out at local hotels. THe money gained from the tax has been going to enhance tourism in the area. One of the streams goes directly to the Old National Events Plaza.

The money that has gone to the Old National Events Plaza has traditionally been used solely for operational costs. The ECVB Board passed a resolution in favor of changing that use to also allow money to go toward incentives.

Those incentives have become the name of the game in meeting and convention planning. Bookers will now seek out incentives to sweeten the pot before bringing a big event to a city. If the change goes into effect, the Old National Events Plaza will better be able to incentive big ticket meetings and conventions to the area.

The proposed change is just that: proposed. The tax change would actually have to pass through the Indiana Legislature before it’s approved by both the ECVB Board and the Vanderburgh County Council.

