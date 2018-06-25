Inmates in Henderson County to Help Build Parole Office Building

The Henderson County Detention Center is purchasing new land, giving inmates the opportunity to learn new skills.

The Henderson Fiscal Court gave the County Detention Center the ability to buy nearly two acres of land to build a parole office building and continue its gardening program.

Inmates will help build the parole office which will teach them trade skills, as well as cut the cost of construction.

The jail has been renting the land for inmates to grow vegetables that are used in the jail, as well as donated to non-profits like the salvation army.

$20,000 was given to start this process and has already been approved in the jail’s budget.

The money for the total land purchase has not been determined, but the county says there are plenty of sources. Construction for building the parole office has not yet been set.



Comments

comments