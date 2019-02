A Kentucky inmate that was on the loose is back in jail tonight. The inmate busted out of the Union County jail Thursday around nine o-clock in the morning.

Kentucky state police say he escaped from work release.

Troopers were able to catch up with 40-year-old Jason Stangel of Uniontown Kentucky early this morning. Stangel was in jail for non-violent charges. Police say he left his work release in whispering meadows.

He is back in the Union County jail.

