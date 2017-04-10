Home Indiana Evansville Inmate Who Tipped Off Police About Beckerle Reaches Plea Deal April 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man who alerted authorities about the body at a South Bedford Avenue home appeared in court to accept a plea deal. Antwan Henry was arrested on cocaine charges last summer and has been in jail ever since.

Cathy Murray was the woman who found Aleah Beckerle’s body in the 1600 block of S. Bedford Avenue and called her boyfriend, Antwan Henry. Henry then told police.

Neither the prosecutors or the defense will say if the information Henry gave them about the body led to the plea deal.

Henry agreed to plead guilty to dealing and possession of cocaine in return he was sentenced to time served, and his other two charges will be dismissed.

The only reference as to why Henry is getting this agreement was, “the prosecution has no objections considering the circumstances.”

Prosecutors on this case were set to go to trial next month, but that will not happen as he is being released.

