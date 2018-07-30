Home Kentucky Inmate Faces New Charges for Intimidating Victims from Jail July 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A suspect facing rape charges is now facing additional charges for intimidating one of the victims of the alleged crime from jail.

William Lindsey was arrested on June 18th after a two month long investigation for sexual misconduct allegations that date back to 1989. Two of the alleged victims were juveniles when the crime took place. Due to the alleged crimes, he is facing rape and sodomy charges.

According to deputies, they received information that Lindsey had written one of the victims while behind bars. Detectives were able to get ahold of the letter and determined that Lindsey was trying to intimidate the victim in the legal process. They say Lindsey also threatened physical harm on another victim.

In addition to the charges listed above, Lindsey now faces charges of harassing communications and terroristic threatening.

He remains at the Ohio County Detention Center.

Comments

comments