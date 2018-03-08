Home Kentucky Inmate Escapes Work Release In City Vehicle March 8th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate. KSP says Wilton Hollifield, 40, escaped custody in Hopkins County and is on the run.

Police say around 11 a.m. Hollifield was out on work release at Madisonville City Hall when he stole a city truck and left driving southbound on U.S. 41.

Hollifield was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white t-shirt. He was being incarcerated for burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Hollifield is described as a white man, about 6’1″ tall, 175 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.



