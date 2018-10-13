Home Kentucky Inmate Dies In Dubois County, Ruled Suicide October 13th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

The Dubois County Sheriffs Department and The Dubois County Coroners office are investigating an inmate at the Dubois County Security Center.

51 year-old Jerry O. Frick of Huntingburg, IN has been identified as the inmate.

Around 3:30 a.m. jail officers were making rounds and found Frick unresponsive alone in his cell.

Officers administered CPR, use of an AED and called EMS and The Jasper Fire Department First Responders.

Frick was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital, and pronounced dead at 4:09 a.m.

The death is preliminarily thought to be suicide by hanging.

No foul play is suspected.

Frick was being held on a pending case from Dubois Circuit Court.

Comments

comments