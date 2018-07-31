Home Indiana Injury Crash Closes State Road 56 In Northeast Dubois Co. July 31st, 2018 Kayla Moody Indiana

A portion of State Road 56 is closed in Dubois County due to an injury accident.

Indiana State Police said two vehicles collided on State Road 56, west of Crystal. The road has been shut down so accident reconstructionists can investigate the scene.

It is unclear how long the road will remain closed. Commercial vehicles are being diverted in French Lick to State Road 145 South and State Road 545. Passenger cars are being detoured onto county roads closer to the scene.

Officials are urging drivers to expect delays and watch for traffic backups around curves.

