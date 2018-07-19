Injury Crash Affecting Traffic On Eastbound Lloyd Expressway at I-69

Drivers should expect delays on eastbound Lloyd Expressway at I-69 Thursday morning.

An injury crash temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway around 7 a.m. Emergency crews have since then been able to open two lanes of the Lloyd, but officials said the roadway would be reduced to one lane at times when trying to clear the accident.

The exit from southbound I-69 onto eastbound Lloyd remains completely closed.

It is unknown how many people were injured, or the severity of their injuries. 44News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

