Injuries Reported After 8-Car Pile-up in Gibson County

A stretch of U.S. 41 northbound had to be shut down at County Road 350 South in Gibson County after a crash involving 8 vehicles, including a semi truck.

We know there are some injuries in the crash, and at least one is serious, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened right in front of Toyota motor manufacturing.

Police, fire and emergency crews are on scene and ask that drivers avoid this area until further notice.

ISP says one northbound lane of 41 could be back open by 8pm; the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments