A Bald Eagle that injured itself Friday will be taken to Lafayette for observation and surgery. The eagle flew into power lines near Oakland City in Pike County Friday. The bird will have surgery Wednesday to put plates and screws in its wing, but the broken wing may need to be amputated.

Below are x-rays of the bird’s wing.

