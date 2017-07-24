Home Indiana Evansville Injunction Halts Return of 21 Dogs in Hoarding Case July 24th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An injunction filed against the woman at the center of a hoarding case halts the return of 21 dogs.

Those dogs were set to be returned Monday after a magistrate ruled Friday that Martha Crosley could in fact get 21 of her dogs back.

When animal advocates heard of the magistrate’s ruling Friday, they immediately began speaking out.

A petition was started Friday night and by Saturday morning those advocates were seeking legal action to stop these dogs from being returned to Crosley.

Monday, a Vanderburgh County Judge granted PC Pound Puppies a temporary restraining order. It means Crosley, would not received her 21 dogs Monday as planned, and the dogs that were returned to her were taken back.

A hearing is set for this injunction Thursday in the Vanderburgh Superior Court at 8:30 a.m.



