Injunction Halts Return of 21 Dogs in Hoarding Case
An injunction filed against the woman at the center of a hoarding case halts the return of 21 dogs.
Those dogs were set to be returned Monday after a magistrate ruled Friday that Martha Crosley could in fact get 21 of her dogs back.
When animal advocates heard of the magistrate’s ruling Friday, they immediately began speaking out.
A petition was started Friday night and by Saturday morning those advocates were seeking legal action to stop these dogs from being returned to Crosley.
Monday, a Vanderburgh County Judge granted PC Pound Puppies a temporary restraining order. It means Crosley, would not received her 21 dogs Monday as planned, and the dogs that were returned to her were taken back.
A hearing is set for this injunction Thursday in the Vanderburgh Superior Court at 8:30 a.m.