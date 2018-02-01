Home Indiana Initial Report of DCS Reveals New Information February 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Thursday night brought new information about a review of Indiana’s Department of Child Services. Last year, Governor Holcomb ordered an independent review into DCS practices and funding. After a scathing resignation letter from the department’s former director. Thursday, new DCS director spoke out for the first time.

The initial review from Consulting Firm CWG shows two areas that are considered challenges for DCS. First, an outdated data system that is not user-friendly and second, a huge increase in the number of kids in foster care.

The firm plans to identify resource needs like the budget review policies and procedures and look into staffing and high caseloads for workers. It will also go over previous case files and investigation practices.

CWG Independent Consultant Sue Steib says, “We expect to fan out into four other jurisdictions in your state in the coming weeks and months.”

The review is expected to wrap up by June.

The next status update is set for March 1st.

