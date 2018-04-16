Home Indiana Information Needed Regarding Armed Robbery & Forced Entry Reports April 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Washington Police are asking for the public’s help to find who is responsible for an armed robbery and a forced entry report. On Sunday morning, police received a call about an armed robbery at Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 North. Both police and sheriff’s deputies responded to the gas station.

Later that morning officers also discovered someone tried to force their way into 57 Liquors. 57 Liquors is also located along HWY 57 in Washington, Indiana.

Both incidents are still under investigation.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call the Washington Police Department at 812-254-4410.

