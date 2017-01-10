Home Indiana Evansville Info on Sewer Rate Increases Sent with January Bills January 10th, 2017 Heather Good Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

If you got your water bill recently, you may have noticed your sewer rate has gone up. You should have also received a flier detailing the hikes through 2020.

The rate increase is to bring in more money to cover some major capital improvements including the $106 million for the federally mandated Renew Evansville project.

One of the more visible changes set to take place is correcting the open sewer that is Bee Slough as you enter the city along Memorial Parkway.

An additional $79 million is needed for other projects and maintenance.

While this is something the city has been preparing for, some customers are unaware of the changes, hence the flier notify them of the rate hikes through 2020.

This year the average customer using 4,000 gallons can expect their bill to go up five bucks in the city and about 7 bucks out of the city. The rate increases each year. By 2020, bills will be about $25 higher than what they were in 2016.

Rates past 2020 have not yet been determined.

