Influenza Spreading; Hospital Visiting Hours Changed

Due to flu cases in Evansville Deaconess has begun restricting visits in all of its hospitals.

These include Midtown, Gateway, Cross Pointe, The Heart Hospital, The Women’s Hospital, The Ortho Neuro Hospital, and Encompass Health Deaconess.

Medical professionals hope this limits the spread of the flu virus among patients, staff, and hospital visitors.

The restrictions include no visitors with flu like symptoms, no visitors under 15, and no visitors that aren’t immediate family or significant to the patient.

