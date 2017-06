An Evansville Police Officer had to shatter a window to rescue a four-month-old left in a car.

This happened Monday around 4:45 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot off of Red Bank Road.

Police say 35-year-old Kelly Bunton left the child inside the car while she was shopping inside.

She was arrested for felony neglect.

The baby was taken a local hospital where he was cooled down and checked out before being given to child protective services.

Comments

comments