Infant CPR Classes Being Offered for Free in Evansville June 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Little Lambs of Evansville is offering free classes that teach participants infant CPR.

The class is utilizing CPR methods that are used by The American Heart Association.

Participants of the class will learn how to administer proper chest compressions and effective airway breaths. The overall goal is to teach more parents and caregivers how to effectively give CPR to an infant in need.

Classes are available the 3rd Wednesday of every month at Little Lambs.

They are located at 609 SE 2nd St in Evansville, and be contacted at 812-425-5262.

