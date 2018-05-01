Home Indiana Infant Allegedly Murdered by Father Laid to Rest May 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A three-month-old in Daviess County allegedly killed at the hands of his father is laid to rest Tuesday. Collin Haaff died last week at Norton’s Children Hospital in Louisville.

He was buried in Knottsville, Kentucky. An autopsy shows his preliminary cause of death was nonaccidental traumatic injuries including brain bleeding, rib fractures, and several spine injuries.

The Daviess County sheriff’s office says on April 20th his father Austin Haaff called 911 saying his baby was unresponsive. They say he was the only one home when it happened. Haaff was taken in for questioning Monday.

Authorities say that’s when he admitted his actions that day were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

He’s now facing murder charges and is due in court Wednesday.

Comments

comments