Home Indiana IndyCar Drivers Robbed at Gunpoint at Taco Bell May 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Just hours after winning the pole position in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, IndyCar driver Scott Dixon and former Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint. It happened Sunday around 10 p.m. at a Taco Bell on West 16th Street.

Police say the two were robbed while they were in a Taco Bell drive-thru about a half mile from the track. Dixon’s wife was also with them at the time.

Two teens aged 14 and 15 were later arrested for the crime.

Comments

comments