Indy 500: From the Tri-State to the IMS

An estimated 300,000 fans will converge on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a Memorial Day weekend tradition. For some, that tradition is to stay home and watch the race on TV but for others, it’s not a race unless they see it in person.

44News morning anchor Tommy Mason talks to one Evansville fan who has seen more than his share of Indy 500s and who has some tips for fans making their own trip to IMS. Preparation goes well beyond packing a lunch for anyone planning on spending a Sunday in late May in Speedway, Indiana.

Vanderburgh County superior court judge by day and common man fan each weekend each May. Judge Les Shively has attended almost every Indianapolis 500 over the past 47 years. He says he has learned numerous lessons after nearly five decades of fighting race day crowds.

“Getting in is easy because people are coming in at different times but everyone wants to leave at the same time. That’s the real challenge. It takes many years of making many mistakes,” says Shively.

Shively says those mistakes are easy to make especially when it comes to parking.

“Don’t park in someone’s yard. One year I did that and I thought it was closer to the track. It was on Crawfordsville Road. when the race was done, we went back to where our car was, and we were blocked in. We had to wait an hour and a half until the other people showed up to move there vehicles. Never park in someone’s yard.”

Unlike most sports venues the IMS encourages fans to pack their own coolers on race day but Shively says it’s much easier to bring in a wallet packed with cash.

“One thing I really have to compliment the Hulman family with and the Speedway. Yeah, you gotta pay a little premium for a hot dog or a hamburger or a drink, but they don’t gouge you. To lug in drinks and all this stuff, you save a few pennies on a day that only comes once a year. Pay a little extra and you don’t have to worry about lugging stuff. The concessions are great here. Again, they’re reasonable, I think,” says Shively.

With the crowd, comes the chaos of infield parties and the snake pit. An aspect of the experience Shively tries to avoid these days.

“I’m a race fan. I want to see the race. I’m not here for the party. I like the atmosphere. It’s fun to watch the people. that’s the other attraction here. The people dressed in a variety of ways or undressed but on race day, you’ll have 300,000 people here,” says Shively.

With that many people descending on central Indiana securing a hotel for race weekend can even be challenging.

“The past several years we have stayed in Terre Haute or stayed close by. My wife’s a travel agent, that’s a lot easier than most would have. And if you don’t have something set up by the end of February or the first of March it isn’t gonna happen,” says Shively.

Some fans say it is better to stay home and watch the race on TV, but for this judge, the verdict is in “the race is better in person.”

Comments

comments