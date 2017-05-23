Indy 500 Preparing Biggest Event Of The Year

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is getting ready for its biggest event of the year.

Just days away, crews prepare themselves for the big event.

In light of the Manchester Bombing, security is being ramped up. The Department of Homeland Security says there is no current or credible threat against the IMS, but the law enforcement is ramping up patrols and reviewing security measures.

While the Indy 500 is an Indiana tradition dating back to 1911, only a handful of Hoosier-born drivers have won the Bord-Warner Trophy in the 100 previous races.

Comments

comments