Indy 500 – Lone Hoosier in a Field of 33

While the Indy 500 is an Indiana tradition dating back to 1911, only a handful of Hoosier-born drivers have won the Borg-Warner Trophy in the 100 previous races.

One IndyCar driver might be able tp buck that trend up this weekend. Noblesville-native Conor Daly is the only Hoosier-born driver in the Indy 500 this year.

There are 102 faces on the coveted Borg-Warner trophy, honoring drivers that have won the Indianapolis 500. Only seven of those faces hail from the Hoosier state.

It’s been 77 years since the last Hoosier won the Indy 500. Shelbyville-native Wilbur Shaw won the Indy 500 in 1940, which was his second in two years.

Will the Hoosier driver drought end with a winner at the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. We find out Sunday, when Conor Daly’s #4 ABC Supply Machine start from the inside of row #9.

