Industrial Supply Company Plans to Invest $1.5M to Expand in Evansville

An industrial supply company plans to expand and add seven new jobs in Evansville. Imperial Fastener and Industrial Supply will invest $1.5 million to build a new 23,700 square-foot warehouse and office space at 4814 Spring Street. Currently the facility is located on Bergdolt Road.

Construction is set to begin later this month, and the company plans to add seven new jobs over the next two years.

In 2016, Haggard & Stocking acquired Evansville-based Imperial Fastener and Industrial Supply. The company offers high quality fastening products and industrial supplies, servicing the production, maintenance, and construction industries.

Haggard & Stocking Associates, Inc. is headquartered in Indianapolis and has other branch locations in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Waco, TX, and Greensboro, NC.

