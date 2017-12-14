Home Indiana INDOT Unveils New Tow Plows For Faster Snow Removal December 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation will have some new equipment hitting the road once the snowy weather arrives. The new tow plows were revealed at a press conference in Posey County.

The equipment can clear two lanes at a time, and southwestern Indiana drivers will see them on various four-lane roads and highways like I-69 and I-64.

There will be multiple tow plows in all the sub-districts in the area. Officials say the investment in the new equipment will save tax payers money on fuel and manpower in the long run.

Posey County Sheriff’s Office Tom Latham said, “Oh we’re very excited. This is great. It’s a win-win for everyone. It may be at an additional cost or an increase in cost, but I think in the long run that is going to help save the state a lot of dollars by having one truck being able to produce a two person job.”

INDOT officials also warn drivers not to try to pass the tow plow, the safest place to drive is behind it when the roads are being cleared.

INDOT also encourages drivers to sign up for their text and email alerts to keep up with road conditions.

