The Indiana Department of Transportation will start work on the Memorial Bridge in Vincennes on August 27th.

The bridge spanning the Wabash River will be shut down for the crew to work.

Crews will be repairing bridge joints. The work is expected to last five days, weather permitting.

INDOT says drivers should use U.S. 41, U.S. 50, and Illinois Route 33 as a detour.

The closure will be in place around the clock for the bridge repairs.

