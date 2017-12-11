Home Indiana INDOT to Temporarily Close State Road 441 Bridge For Maintenance December 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Knox County, the Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for a short time next week. INDOT says Monday, December 18th crews will shut down the State Road 441 Bridge over the Wabash River at 9 a.m.

This is so they can do maintenance work on the bridge deck joints. The closure should last five hours or so.

Traffic should use the detour following U.S. 50, and Illinois Route 33. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Comments

comments