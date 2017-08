Home Indiana INDOT to Shut Down Section of SR 145 for Construction August 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Drivers between Birdseye and I-64 should be ready for a road closure Tuesday.

INDOT crews will shut down a section of State Road 145 from the State Road 64 intersection to the interchange at I-64.

It should start at 8 a.m. and should only last a day.

Crews will be excavating part of the pavement to replace existing roadway culverts.

Local and school traffic will be able to get through, but everyone else will have to take a detour.

