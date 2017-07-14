INDOT Road Plan Project to Cost $4.7(b) to Complete

Governor Eric Holcomb stops in Evansville to announce big plans for Indiana road construction.

It’s part of a larger plan, to rehab road and bridges around the state.

The next level road plan lays out blueprints for the first five years of a 20 year road construction project.

The project will cost $4.7(b) to complete, which includes finishing up construction of I-69 between Bloomington and Indianapolis.

Nearly 10,000 miles of highway will be resurfaced and 1,300 bridges around the state will be repaired or replaced.

