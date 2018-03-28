Home Indiana INDOT Reminds Hoosiers Where Campaigns Signs Go March 28th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

As primary elections roll around, INDOT is reminding Hoosiers where they can and cannot place campaign signs. The Indiana Department of Transportation says campaign signs should not be placed in the right-of-way. This includes intersections, interchanges, and right-of-way that runs parallel to highways.

INDOT crews are required to remove all unauthorized signs placed in the right-of-way. Signs too close to the road or blocking sight will also be removed.

If signs are removed, they will be taken to the nearest INDOT facility. The owner can claim their signs between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

To report signs placed in the right-of-way, call INDOT customer service at 1-855-463-6848, or go to INDOT4U.

