INDOT Reminds Drivers to Travel Safety

With the Forth of July holiday weekend here, many people are hitting the road.

INDOT reminds Hoosiers to travel safely, and the plan ahead for traffic.

To help ease traffic, construction will stop until Wednesday morning throughout the state.

Also, stay sober if you plan to drive.

Indiana State Police will be out in full force this weekend, keeping an eye out for drunk or distracted drivers.

Triple a says this year, expect a lot more people to be out the roads.

ISP says expect to see more troopers on patrol and more sobriety checkpoints.

Comments

comments