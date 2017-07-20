Home Indiana INDOT Releases Schedule of Pipe Replacement Projects in the Tri-State July 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

There will be some road closures around the tri-state area as part of the Pipe Replacement Project. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced it will begin the Pipe Replacement Project on August 14th in Daviess, Gibson and Pike Counties.

Most of the work will only last for one day, but could last longer if there’s inclement weather.

During each closure, local traffic will have access up to the closure. There will be detours for each project.

Drivers should slow down and use caution in the area.

The full list of dates, times, and closures can be found below:

Daviess County

• Aug. 14th at 8 a.m. S.R. 57 between U.S. 50 and Old National Highway/Business 50. Detour uses S.R. 57, S.R. 257, and U.S. 50.

• Aug. 14th at 8 a.m. SR 57 between Old National Highway and S.R. 358. Detour uses S.R. 358, I-69, and U.S. 50 to S.R. 57.

Gibson County

• Aug. 14th at 8 a.m. S.R. 168 between S.R. 65 and U.S. 41. Detour uses S.R. 65, S.R. 68 and U.S. 41 to S.R. 168.

• Aug. 17th at 8 a.m. S.R. 168 between I-69 and U.S. 41. Detour uses S.R. 168, U.S. 41, S.R. 64 and I-69

• Aug. 16th at 8 a.m. S.R. 56 between U.S. 41 and S.R. 65. Detour uses S.R. 56, U.S. 41, S.R. 64 and S.R. 65.

Pike County

• Aug. 14th at 8 a .m. S.R. 64 from S.R. 61 to S.R 257. Detour uses S.R. 61, S.R. 56, and S.R. 257

• Aug. 17th at 8 a.m. S.R. 61 from S.R. 57 to S.R. 241. Detour uses S.E. 61, S.R. 57, U.S. 50, and S.R. 241.

Martin County

• Aug. 15th at 8a.m. U.S. 231 from U.S. 50 to S.R. 56. Detour uses U.S. 231, U.S. 50, S.R. 145 and S.R. 56.

• Aug. 16th at 8 a.m. U.S. 231 from U.S. 50 to S.R. 56. Detour uses U.S. 231, U.S. 50, S.R. 145 and S.R. 56.

• Aug. 17th at 8 a.m. U.S. 231 from U.S. 50 to S.R. 56. Detour uses U.S. 231, U.S. 50, S.R. 145 and S.R. 56.

For more information, visit INDOT.

Comments

comments