INDOT Releases Final I-69 Section Impact Statement

I-69 could soon run all the way from Evansville to Indianapolis as officials outline the plan for the 6th and final stretch of the interstate. That final section will connect Martinsville to 465 in Indianapolis. INDOT released a 1,700-page environmental statement about how to transform the final 26 miles of State Road 37 into I-69.

The document lays out recommendations for the right of ways, 10 interchanges, 13 overpasses, and underpasses, along with local access roads. The study also looks at ways to minimize the impacts of construction on homes, businesses, and nature.

INDOT says among Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties, Section 6 of the I-69 expansion will generate $4.1 billion in economic impact over 20 years. The new interstate will result in more than 1,300 fewer crashes each year and an 11-minute reduction in travel time.

To view an electronic version of the impact statement, click here.

