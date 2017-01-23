Home Indiana INDOT Ramps its Efforts to Address Potholes in the Hoosier State January 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The temperature fluctuations we have been experiencing are perfect conditions for creating potholes. That’s why the Indiana Department of Transportation is ramping up its efforts to address potholes throughout the Hoosier state.

INDOT officials say crews will close travel lanes when and where they need to, to make the repairs to the roads. The repairs will be done during the day and some of them will be during peak travel times. Drivers could encounter maintenance crews making priority repairs at any time, day or night.

INDOT is asking drivers to be alert behind the wheel and slow down to give crews space to get those potholes fixed as soon as possible.

To report a pothole on a state route, interstate or U.S. highway, follow the “Report a Concern” link at Indiana Potholes. For potholes on city streets or county roads, residents can call the city or county maintenance department.

Comments

comments