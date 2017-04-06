INDOT Raises Awareness with New PSA

In the state of Indiana, nearly 12 people die each year in INDOT work zones.



This includes drivers, passengers, and workers.

Along with billboards, radio ads, and bumper stickers, the Indiana Department of Transportation released a public service announcement this week.

The campaign shows a child working along the highway, in hopes of reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones.

This spring, drivers will see more than 300 construction projects in Indiana.

Construction worker, Dennis Demoss, lost his son and a coworker in 2014, when they were hit and killed picking up cones on Interstate 69.

The driver was sentenced to 10 years in prison back in August.

Demoss says it is difficult to see his son’s picture on an Indianapolis billboard.

Eighty percent of work zone deaths involve drivers and their passengers.

