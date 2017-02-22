44News | Evansville, IN

INDOT Plans for Three-month Road Restrictions in Vincennes

February 22nd, 2017 Indiana

Road restrictions in Vincennes, Indiana will affect the bridges over the CSX railroad tracks near Old Wheatland Road and the bridge at the U.S. 41 – U.S. 50 interchange.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says crews plan to paint the bridges and will install center line reflectors and rumple strips on the roadway.

Lane restrictions will take place during daytime hours for three to four hours at a time.

Road restrictions will be in effect from March 6th to June 30th.

