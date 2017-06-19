INDOT Plans Night Work Along The Lloyd Expressway

Some construction project continue around the tri-state. Two lanes of traffic will be shut down for road work on the Lloyd Expressway. The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin night work on the Lloyd Expressway beginning Monday, June 19th. These lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.

Crews will begin grinding and sealing bridge joints on the Lloyd between Wabash Avenue and U.S. 41. During this work, crews will be using two lanes of traffic.

Work will begin on the west side of the project limits and move east. One lane of traffic will be open to all traffic.

Due to upcoming events and festivals, there will be several safety measures such as arrow boards and temporary lighting in the work zone.

This road work will last for about six weeks, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to slow down in the area.

