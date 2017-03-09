Home Indiana INDOT Operation Costs Down This Year Due to Light Winter March 9th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Department of Transportation snow trucks have not been on the road as much as usual this winter. As a result the salt has stayed on the roads. This brings operation costs down for this winter. Currently, operation costs are around $20 million. This figure is down $15 million from an average year.

INDOT plans to reinvest the money saved on fixing potholes along highways and interstates. INDOT can also purchase less salt next year, as the current year’s salt supply is not depleted.

INDOT crews are already fixing roads damaged by this year’s winter.

